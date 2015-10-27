The gang from The Secret Life of the American Teenager recently reunited for the wedding of Megan Park (who played Grace on the show) and Tyler Hilton (best known for playing Chris Keller on One Tree Hill). The former cast mates posed for a group Instagram pic, including Park, Shailene Woodley, Daren Kagasoff, Greg Finley, Francia Raisa, Ken Baumann, Josie Bissett, and Marielle Jaffe.
Even if you weren't a mega fan of the show, it loomed large in pop culture for its five-year run from 2008 to 2013. The series was home to a grown-up Molly Ringwald, and later the starting place for breakout star Woodley's career.
So, now that you know the actors themselves continue to hang, you can also catch up on what the characters have been up to since the finale. The show's creator, Brenda Hampton, told MTV News that a couple of years after Amy (played by Woodley) moves to New York in the finale, "Ricky and John moved to New York, along with George, Amy’s dad and John’s grandpa. The cross-country travel while taking on college was just too stressful for Amy, but no one wanted to see her abandon her dreams, so everyone came to her. That’s right, Grandpa George, Ricky and John all in an apartment in Brooklyn Heights, all so Amy could be with John more often while getting her degree." It's nice to know that everything works out.
OPENER PHOTO: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages.
