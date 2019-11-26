Skye tells Refinery29 that she sees challenges as a necessary part of a long career. She also rightly points out that the music industry (and the world at large) has become more accepting of dancehall and Afrobeat music, which supports an instinct Skye already has: the instinct to proudly showcase her roots. Born and raised in Brooklyn to Jamaican parents, Skye is proud of her heritage and her hometown, performing in the Eastern Parkway West Indian parade on Labor Day this year.