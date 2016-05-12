Kylie Jenner just made her singing debut, but maybe don't take it too seriously.
As Cosmopolitan reports, Jenner's voice can be heard on a new track called "Beautiful Day" by rapper Lil Yachty.
But, to hear Jenner's singing debut on the track, produced by Burberry Perry, you'll have to fast-forward to the end of the song. There she starts out by talking to her BFF Jordyn Woods saying, "I've never been on a song before!"
After dropping an F-bomb, an auto-tuned Jenner then sings a very warped version of the words, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood." She then sings an apology of, "We're so sorry" with Woods and friend, Justine Skye.
But, before you go judging Jenner's performance too harshly, know it was all in good fun. "Why do some of y'all take life so seriously," Woods tweeted. "Stop being mad at the world and take a joke."
She later added,"You hear us laughing in the song. Clearly it was all of us together having fun."
So no, this wasn't Jenner revealing that she's pursuing a music career — at least not yet.
As Cosmopolitan reports, Jenner's voice can be heard on a new track called "Beautiful Day" by rapper Lil Yachty.
But, to hear Jenner's singing debut on the track, produced by Burberry Perry, you'll have to fast-forward to the end of the song. There she starts out by talking to her BFF Jordyn Woods saying, "I've never been on a song before!"
After dropping an F-bomb, an auto-tuned Jenner then sings a very warped version of the words, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood." She then sings an apology of, "We're so sorry" with Woods and friend, Justine Skye.
But, before you go judging Jenner's performance too harshly, know it was all in good fun. "Why do some of y'all take life so seriously," Woods tweeted. "Stop being mad at the world and take a joke."
She later added,"You hear us laughing in the song. Clearly it was all of us together having fun."
So no, this wasn't Jenner revealing that she's pursuing a music career — at least not yet.
Why do some of y'all take life so seriously. Stop being mad at the world and take a joke.— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) May 4, 2016
You hear us laughing in the song.. Clearly it was all of us together having fun.— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) May 4, 2016
Advertisement