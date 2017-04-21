We've got a passion for purple hair 'round these parts — and for good reason. Unlike some rainbow colors, the hue look amazing on everyone, all over the globe. But especially Justine Skye, who's known around the world wide web as The Purple Unicorn. If anyone deserves the title, it's the 21-year-old singer/songwriter: she's been dyeing her hair in various shades of the regal color since she was 16.
"It's become a comfort zone for me," Skye explains to Refinery29. "It's my thing. It's become part of my character, and who I am. And it was actually the only color my mom let me dye my hair when I was younger...then it just became something that I stuck with."
Thank all things rainbow that she did. Skye's ever-changing look (seriously, she's known to switch things up every few days) has inspired othera to play with color, too. We're guessing that's why Dark and Lovely tapped Skye to be their newest hair color ambassador. Fun fact: She was also the muse behind Passion Plum, a shade from their Go Intense! line of permanent hair dyes.
Even though the masses go crazy for Skye's colorful style, the purple lifestyle is one that she's accustomed to. "My hair isn't a crazy thing for me anymore," she says. "It's natural for me to have purple hair. I don't even remember what I looked like without purple hair — it's not even a second thought for me at this point. I always have different shades of purple depending on what my mood is, or what I'm doing. I like to experiment with that, but my hair will always be purple."
Ahead, see why we're looking forward to a few more forevers with queen Justine.