Even though the masses go crazy for Skye's colorful style, the purple lifestyle is one that she's accustomed to. "My hair isn't a crazy thing for me anymore," she says. "It's natural for me to have purple hair. I don't even remember what I looked like without purple hair — it's not even a second thought for me at this point. I always have different shades of purple depending on what my mood is, or what I'm doing. I like to experiment with that, but my hair will always be purple."