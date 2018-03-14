The truth is that “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” only scratched the surface on how pervasive virginity myths are in our culture. Yes, a gender imbalance suggests that there are different accounts for boys and girls when they have sex. But that is just the tip of a heteronormative iceberg that goes deeper and touches the core of sexism, and reverberates way beyond the first time someone has sex. Our cultural obsession with women being pure and men being “accomplished” in sex follows them well into adulthood. I expected some grand narrative about this at the beginning or end of the episode, and it never came. But black-ish hasn’t really failed me yet, and I think there is likely to be plenty more sex where that came from. They may get it right, still.