With Zoey (Yara Shahidi) away at college — and narrating her own life for grown-ish — life must continue in the Johnson home on black-ish. And it is. Season 4 is still going strong, and in episode 14, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” the eldest Johnson son, Junior (Marcus Scribner) has crossed an important milestone in his life: He has had sex for the first time. His father Dre (Anthony Anderson), often lost in the sauce of his own masculinity, is elated about this development and ready to celebrate his son’s “accomplishment.” But things change when Rainbow (Tracee Ellis-Ross) reveals that Zoey has had sex since heading off to college. Suddenly, both Dre and Bow are confronted with their own double standards about the differential treatment of their son and daughter. In classic black-ish fashion, the episode ends with a teachable moment that comes full circle. However, for all of the good that came out of “R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” I still wanted more from a show that usually offers so much nuance