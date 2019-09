I wasn’t sure what ABC meant when it kept touting in promo clips that viewers would see black-ish like they had never seen it before in the fourth season . Well I watched the premiere, and they were right. It turns out that the network was using coded language to say that black-ish is coming back Blacker than ever with its new season. Kenya Barris’ award-winning project — which examines Blackness from the perspective of a family that has achieved the American dream — was in rare form during the season 4 opener, and they were out to prove that Blackness can be explored on multiple levels.