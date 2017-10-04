The affront of Columbus Day is particularly upsetting to Dre because no official holiday exists to celebrate the abolition of slavery. He makes the case for a formalized celebration of Juneteenth, an unofficial holiday that commemorates the June 19th, 1865, announcement that slavery had been abolished. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth marks the day that slaves learned of their overdue freedom. For three years, black-ish has dared to insert Black history and culture into mainstream portrayal of the American family, but this was one of the first deep dives into the legacy of slavery.