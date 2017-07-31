The Johnson family is back, and there's a new member of the family this time around.
ABC has revealed the season 4 poster for black-ish, which features Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) new baby, Devante, along with the rest of the Johnson crew.
The fourth season will premiere on ABC on October 3. The sitcom will lead the network's Tuesday lineup, hence the poster's emphasis on its new air date. The poster also features black-ish's signature does of color — the family's in all-black garb, but they're riding some sweet neon bicycles. (And the way Diane's (Marsai Martin) hair accessory matches her teal bike is perfection, too.)
The third season ended with Bow in labor with Devante, and undergoing some last-second health scares about the baby. She was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a blood pressure condition, and ended up having the baby two months before his planned due date.
"It required tears and things like that, which are not things we usually do. And they were not supposed to be Carol Burnett tears, but real ones," Ross told Entertainment Weekly in May about filming the season 3 finale. "It was me stretching into an area that was absolutely new to me with a new director in a way that was not typical for our show."
From this poster, though, it looks like the premature Devante is happy and healthy, and blending right in with the rest of the Johnson clan.
It's safe to say the Johnsons will be getting into plenty of antics — and tackling plenty of difficult topics — when the show returns this fall.
