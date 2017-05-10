Fans of Black-ish better buckle in for an uncharacteristically emotional season finale Wednesday night. Entertainment Weekly shared some early insight into the final episode of season 3 — and from what we’ve learned, it’s going to be a tough one.
The episode, titled "Sprinkles," is about the emergency early delivery of Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) baby. Even though their boy isn’t due for two months, Dre (Anthony Anderson) ends up abandoning the baby shower he was organizing in order to rush Bow to the doctor due to incessant headaches. According to EW, the storyline is actually based on the stressful delivery room story of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ sixth child.
Ross told EW that filming the finale was pretty difficult for her. “It required tears and things like that, which are not things we usually do. And they were not supposed to be Carol Burnett tears, but real ones,” she said. “I have not given birth before. I’ve not been pregnant before.” Ross continued, “I could imagine what it could be like to be afraid that I was going to die before of a medical situation. But it was me stretching into an area that was absolutely new to me with a new director in a way that was not typical for our show.”
That new director she’s talking about is actress Eva Longoria, who got behind the Black-ish camera for the first time for the episode. It will certainly be exciting — if a bit emotionally taxing — for viewers to experience both a new directing style and heavier-than-usual subject matter in the season closer, which will also include a surprisingly touching scene between Bow and daughter-in-law Ruby (Jennifer Lewis). “There was an unexpected and authentic sweetness that Ruby expresses towards Bow that came out as a genuine moment,” according to Ross.
Tune in to see what Longoria and the cast do with the material tonight at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
