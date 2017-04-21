This actually is so relatable that we want to die. Tracee Ellis Ross' Golden Globes win for Black-ish was remarkable. Even more remarkable was how she almost lost the award just minutes later. No, we're not talking about a La La Land scenario. She literally almost lost the trophy. In the bathroom. At the Golden Globes. Just minutes after it was handed to her.
She explained the whole ordeal during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
It all started when Ross and a friend were taking over the handicap stall at the Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony is held, in order to change for the show's after-parties.
"I couldn't get in and out of the dress by myself," Ross told DeGeneres. So, Ross had to wait "in a G-string and pasties" while her friend ran out to grab her stylist.
"I stood there for 20 minutes, naked, in the bathroom, with no service on my phone, waiting — hoping — they made it in," Ross explained.
When it was all said and done (stylist retrieved and fierce new look complete), Ross left the bathroom...minus one vital accessory. And we're not talking about her clutch.
"You know that feeling when you go to the airport and you're like, I know I forgot something — please don't say it's my license, please don't say it's my license. And I realize it's my pants?"
She returned to the stall, but the statue was gone. Thankfully, things worked out.
Watch the full story, below.
