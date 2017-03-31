But Barris knows when to pick his battles, admitting, “Those things are corporate arbitrary things. They let me tell stories in a way that I appreciate so it’s not a huge argument, but it is a moment of — What?" He's not wrong, kids have come accustom to images like these, which are one search away on the internet. These are also not shocking visuals, but historic documentation of incidents that they should be learning about in school or at home. Keeping kids from knowing history is the first step to them repeating it.