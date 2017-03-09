I, like many ‘80s babies, was elated when I got my first Cabbage Patch Doll. I’ll always remember the way she smelled and the way her hair felt in my hands. I’ll also never forget overhearing my mother say to my aunt, “She almost didn’t get one. I couldn’t find a Black one anywhere.” Me getting the doll of my young dreams was contingent on it looking like me. It was that serious. And while I was young enough to take for granted how this might have been a challenge — even in the doll world, Black girls are a minority — I didn’t expect anything different. Growing up, all of my dolls were Black.