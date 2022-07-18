Nana Mensah’s Queen Of Glory Is A Love Letter To Ghana & The Bronx

NM: I do worry, and I have an ongoing love affair with Ghana. I have a dream of living there, I’ve been there for long stints, but I've never lived there. But that's, that's aspirational for me. That is what you're talking about, trying to overcompensate for something that I didn't have. But I think that I get America. I know what it's about. I know what it's selling, and I want to experience other things, but I don't know if that's just wanderlust. I would love for my kid to speak Twi and to have that connection with his grandparents and whatnot. But it does get harder, and it's sad to see that loss. I look at all my cousins and some of us married Ghanaian, some of us didn't. Some of us are still single, but I don't think there's a single next generation after us who speaks my parents language. I think in one generation, that's it. It's wiped out, you know? That's really powerful and it makes me scared. But we just have to figure out our way around it. I don't know what the answer is.

