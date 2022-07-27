I grew up going to Mexico, where I saw this the most. Men ate first, and women ate last. As a child, I was like, this doesn't seem right. Why can't we all be together? Why is there this separation of genders? But this came up for me in the U.S., too. As a child in this country, I couldn't take a nap. There was always work to do. I remember when I first got my period, I was in pain and also confused about the shame around menstruation, but then my dad told me to help him with whatever it was he was working on. I contributed a lot to the household, even as a child. I also never saw my parents rest. Even now that they are retired, I see my mom giving my dad a hard time for resting. She feels like she has to be doing and going at all times. It’s cultural, but it’s also a part of our nervous system. When you have experienced a lot of trauma and stress, as many do in our communities, your body feels unsafe when it goes into a relaxed state. You feel vulnerable and start to panic. As Latinas, we have to do a lot of deprogramming to get to a place where our body and mind feel safe enough to rest.