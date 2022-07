6 Black-Owned Shoe Brands You Need To Know This Summer

I love it when Black creatives are able to partner with brands to bring their own creations to life. So my honorable mention goes to the Coco and Breezy x Teva collab. If you’re looking for a more casual but stylish option for your wardrobe, these are for you. “We wanted to create a summer look for everyone to adventure in and haven’t changed out of our collaboration sandals all summer,” Coco and Breezy Dotson told Unbothered about the inspiration behind the sandal. The gold buckle accent really stood out to me and I kept it simple with the rest of my outfit when I wore them out for my daily walk around the neighborhood to let them shine.