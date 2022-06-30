So, why do we need specific inner skincare — shouldn't a healthy diet and topical skincare (as needed) be enough? Dr. Bowe says, yes, but implementing the inner skincare might help you reach your optimal skin health. "If you're applying products directly on the skin — which I think is valuable and a critical part of quality skincare — you could be using the most effective products in the most strategic and thoughtful way possible, and it's inevitable that you're still going to hit a plateau in terms of the results that you see in your skin," she says. "In order to really drive those results and truly optimize skin health and break through that plateau, you need to approach the skin in a three dimensional manner. You need to treat the skin from the inside out and from the outside in."