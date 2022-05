What Is A ‘Soft Black Girl Summer’? And Why I’m Vowing To Have One

Soft Black Girl Summer encapsulates the Black feminist ethos of Rest as Resistance. This tool of social justice and liberation supported by the likes of Audre Lorde and bell hooks , recognizes that we can’t look after others if we’re not looking after ourselves. It’s not healthy to consistently be in fight mode, doing the most to serve our communities, fight our oppressors and just barely keep our heads above water. As Black women we navigate all the battles and barriers of everyday life with generational racial trauma on our shoulders. Deep rest as a form of radical self care — not the kind of commodified self-care we find packaged into facemasks and spa days — is a direct rejection of a capitalism that tells us we always need to be productive, and a white supremacy that makes that productivity so much harder and more painful to attain and maintain.