Check This Subreddit Thread Before Buying Makeup Online

u/evelyn_nanette: I'm African American and there aren't a ton of dark-skinned beauty influencers in general. I noticed that there are a lot of makeup palettes out there that really look different on my skin than they do on a caucasian person. I've been trying to post my palettes so that someone else who has my skin tone will be able to get a really good idea about what it looks like. I like the idea that I can be a resource fo another person who's doing their research. It's a frustrating thing because I'm always trying to look up review before I buy something. Obviously I want to see how it looks on someone who looks similar to me first. But there's a lack of that unfortunately.