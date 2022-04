Digital Fashion Is Booming — Here’s How To Shop It

Digital clothing platforms have developed unique ways for people to interact with fashion online, from buying wearables to investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Take, for example, DressX , a marketplace where people can buy digital clothing that can be superimposed over real-life photos; or The Fabricant , where those interested in NFTs can create and shop for them using cryptocurrency . Whichever way you go about it, one thing is clear: you’re not alone in wanting to buy digital fashion. A recent study, titled “ The Screenwear Paper ,” by Virtue, the in-house insights agency at Vice Media Group (Refinery29’s parent company) revealed that 95% of those surveyed say they are interested in buying digital fashion.