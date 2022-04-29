Digital Fashion Is Booming — Here’s How To Shop It

Digital fashion is still in development, according to Berry. So it’s important to note that not all digital fashion is created equal. There is a vast difference between digital wearables, which are clothes that an avatar — also known as your digital twin — can sport inside a game or a metaverse platform, and fashion NFTs, which are limited collectibles bought through cryptocurrency. There is also the option of buying digital clothes that can be superimposed over real-life photos of you.