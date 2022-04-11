Tinx Is In Her “Rich Mom Athleisure” Fashion Era — But Don’t Expect Her To Stick With It

How did you develop your personal style and start to have fun with fashion?

I wore a [school] uniform until I was 18, and I think that that really developed my personal style. It made me appreciate fashion so much, the little ways that girls would kind of make their outfits stand out. Some girls would wear crazy socks or they would do crazy things with their hair, and I was like, “Wow, this is such a form of self-expression, and it's something that everybody can do and everybody makes their own. And there's a way to be unique [even when wearing the same uniform].”