For a lot of young women of South Asian descent (myself included), Jess Bhamra was the first depiction of ourselves we’d ever accurately seen. As a 10-year-old when the film was released in North America, I can remember the distinct feeling of watching the movie the first few times and feeling seen. Despite the fact that my own immediate household wasn’t as cultural as Jess’s (my dad’s side of the family is Indo-Guyanese, which comes with some complications ), watching Jess be forced to make chapatis with her mom or have the seamstress jokingly but affectionately comment on her chest size (reassuring her her boobs would look like “ juicy, juicy mangoes ”) reminded me of interactions with my aunts and great aunts, who were constantly trying to feed me handmade roti at every family function, all the while commenting on my weight . And when Jess left those spaces to play soccer and party with her BFF Jules (Keira Knightley) — a friend who was understanding of her situation but could never truly understand the feeling of being caught between two cultures — I related to that, too.