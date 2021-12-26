The Internet Loves This Relatable Detail In The Beckhams’ Family Christmas Photo

Victoria and David Beckham always post the best family Christmas photos and this year's festive 'gram is no exception.
It shows the couple with their daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, all stood in front of a statuesque Christmas tree. As you'd expect, the whole family looks super-smart and stylish and no one has an errant Celebrations wrapper stuck to their shoe.
However, one tiny detail in the photo has totally charmed the internet: the fact that David appears to be standing on tiptoes, presumably so that his three sons don't tower over him.
"Love the family photo, AND the tip toes," one fan posted in the comments section. "On tippy toes papa," wrote another, while another said "very nice - also the tiptoes!"
David's tiptoes pose will strike a chord with anyone who spent Christmas Day marveling that their younger sibling/niece/nephew has somehow grown taller than them. Hey, it happens to all of us at some point.
Meanwhile, Victoria also shared a funny clip of David doing the whole chestnuts roasting on an open fire thing – just like in the song – while showing off his singing voice. When Victoria pokes a little lighthearted fun at his vocals, he replies: "Oh I'm sorry, Adele!" An iconic response, tbqh.
This year has been another productive one for Victoria Beckham, who has expanded her two-year-old beauty brand to include, among other items, a new blush and a new mascara. She told Refinery29 in October that her favourite blush shade, a bold raspberry-coral pink called Roller Skate, was named in honour of 10-year-old Harper, who played an active part in its creation.
"She'd just roller skate into the room during a product meeting, pick her favourite shade, and roll right back out," Beckham said at the time.