What do you buy as a Christmas present for the person who has everything? According to Victoria Beckham, the answer is a good old-fashioned jigsaw puzzle.
The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer discusses her rather unexpected gift for husband David in a new Instagram video with makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.
When a clearly surprised Eldridge repeats back at her "a jigsaw puzzle?", Beckham replies: "A jigsaw puzzle with a picture of me. No…joke! A picture of the kids. But it's a really complicated puzzle with thousands and thousands of pieces."
Beckham goes on to joke that the puzzle is so big that David is "probably going to be doing it until next Christmas".
"He loves those things, you know, he loves Lego, so I think a jigsaw puzzle is the next thing for him," Beckham says. "It was actually a friend of mine, Kim, who suggested the jigsaw puzzle. It's the most unlikely people that like these things."
Beckham isn't joking about David's love of Lego. Back in September, she complained on Instagram that he'd stayed up until 3am building Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry out of the small plastic blocks.
"This castle is ruining my life now!" she wrote playfully.
Beckham will surely be looking forward to a relaxing festive period after an especially busy year in which she officially launched Victoria Beckham Beauty. The brand launched in September with the 'Smokey Eye Wardrobe', which consists of three sets in total.
"Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lipliner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I’d introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip look every day," Beckham said in October.
