As A Middle-Eastern Muslim American, Ms. Marvel Isn’t Something I Dreamed Would Exist

As important as it is that Vellani is representing the Muslim experience, it’s just as important that we see casting decisions like these from studios like Marvel and others, as normal. Marvel has already made huge strides with films like Black Panther and the upcoming Eternals , which will also feature the first deaf actor and superhero in the on-screen MCU. But these casting choices have to keep coming and be celebrated by more than just the brown stars in the industry. While it’s great to see shows of support from Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani , we need that same energy from the Chris Evanses and Scarlett Johanssons of the world. Our country is a beautiful mix of diverse bodies, religions, and ideas that are more of who we are than who we are not. While this representation is crucial and comes at a time where things feel anything but united, it’s the normalisation of roles like this that will continue to open the doors for more projects like Ms. Marvel and Ramy. This way, it won’t take 29 years or more for so many people, especially fans, to finally see themselves on screen.