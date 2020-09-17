I’m A Black, Disabled Actor. This Is How I’m Making My Place In Hollywood.

“I feel like it was a fluke, the way I got into the business! I was a stay at home mother when Kenny Leon contacted me about tutoring him in ASL and Deaf culture. A mutual acquaintance gave him my name after seeing me on stage 20 years ago as Miss Deaf America. We met weekly for a year and then he asked me to do a table read as a stand-in until they found the right actress. After doing the table read, Joshua Jackson told Kenny that he was interested in doing the play only if I could be Sarah. Kenny knew that I was a new mom and quite happy with how my life was going so he pulled me aside and asked, ‘If this goes to Broadway, would you be willing to go all the way?’ I said, ‘YES!’ So that’s how I got into the business.

