Which Awards Show Has The Best Track Record For Diversity?

The easiest way to think about these four awarding bodies and their views on racial inclusion is to consider their age. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is the oldest among them, having been awarding Oscars since 1929. Imagine talking to your 78-year-old white grandfather about suddenly getting more Black friends after years of hanging out with his other white friends and their wives all of his life. It's going to take some elbow grease. AMPAS has awarded over 3,000 statues to more than 900 nominees since the physical Oscar became a thing. Only about 120 of those nominees are people of colour . There is a lot of work to be done if the Oscars want to be less white.