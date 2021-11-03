Eternals Director Chloé Zhao On Diversity & Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero

Lauren: This was an ongoing conversation that I had with Chloé and the script really developed and evolved as time went on. The first thing on my mind was, okay, this is a family that have been together for 7,000 years. How do we actually portray that in terms of communication? I’m so thankful to Chloé because she trusted me enough to actually tell her what we needed to make this work. We brought in my husband, who worked as the American Sign Language consultant, and he worked with Chloé and the other cast members to elicit ideas about their characters and if they would sign or if they wouldn’t. It was important because we need to be thoughtful about Makkari, her superpower and how she functions within the world.