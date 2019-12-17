Kumail Nanjiani’s Marvel Makeover Is Breaking The Internet

Nanjiani is as honest as he is hot, admitting that he owes his new look to the financial support provided to him by Marvel now that he's joined the family. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," Nanjiani continued in the post. "I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."