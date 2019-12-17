Kumail Nanjiani’s Marvel Makeover Is Breaking The Internet

The internet is a black hole of thirst, thanks to thick kings like Winston Duke, Idris Elba, and Chris Hemsworth walking around this earth just existing. The internet’s latest thirst object is no other than Kumail Nanjiani, and after his latest Insta share, he’s getting the star treatment.
Nanjiani jumped on Instagram to share his workout journey, and surely he knew that a wave of thirst was about to overcome his followers. In the smouldering photo set, the Stuber star proudly poses shirtless (that chest hair! those veins!), showing off the hot bod he acquired through months of putting in work at the gym.
Advertisement
“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless [pic],” Nanjiani captioned the thirst trap. “But I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are."
Fans are stunned and extremely turned on by his makeover, shocked that the comedian could be this, well...fine.
Marvel fans: "Oh no! RDJ and Chris Evans are leaving the MCU. What are we going to do??"— Curtis Kimberlin Jr 🎄 (@ckimberlinjr) December 16, 2019
Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani: "I think we can be of assistance..." pic.twitter.com/ztzFZiJ2oe
Shoutout to Simu Liu, who is also 1) extremely hot 2) becoming a Marvel superhero in the forthcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!)
MCU fans: Where are we to acquire thirst memes now that Chris Evans and RDJ are leaving— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) December 16, 2019
Kumail: Hold my 8-pack
Stop showing me ripped Kumail I’m begging you. I don’t need this today— Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) December 16, 2019
You can send your thank-you notes and flowers directly to Marvel Studios; Nanjiani beefed up because of his gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four movie The Eternals. In it, the actor will play one of the Eternals, a group of godlike figures in Marvel lore; his character Kingo Sunen is an expert-level swordsman.
His castmates in the highly-anticipated MCU mega-production include a blonde Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, Bryan Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden. As the Eternals, the elite group will take on their evil counterparts, the Deviants, in an all-out war to protect humanity. Think Avengers, but a thousand times more powerful because they're immortal.
The Eternals' powers include near-immortality, flight, energy projection, molecular manipulation, and super strength. With a skill set like that, it’s no wonder that Nanjiani beefed up for his role as Kingo Sunen.
Once he was cast in the film, The Big Sick actor decided to take on the physical challenge of his life, recruiting celebrity trainer Grant Roberts to help him become a superhero. Roberts is the go-to Hollywood trainer for actors who want to bulk up; his celebrity Rolodex includes Hilary Swank, Zachary Lavi, and Eva Longoria.
Nanjiani is as honest as he is hot, admitting that he owes his new look to the financial support provided to him by Marvel now that he's joined the family. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," Nanjiani continued in the post. "I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."
The Eternals is still in production and slated to hit cinemas in November 2020.
Advertisement