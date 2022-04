I Tried A Pearl Manicure & Immediately Started Acting Different

This took like 3 minutes and was easy enough because I wasn't precious about the placement. Then, to get the stickers to hold, I added a clear top coat Essie Gel Couture . Once that dried — and really, like immediately — I started to become pearl obsessed. Like, if I was an emoji, I'd have heart eyes made of mollusk shells. I loved how tiny and dainty they were and how they dressed up an otherwise-neutral nail. While I expected they'd pop off pretty quick, I was shocked that the pearls stayed on most nails, for a full week. The only annoying part, really, was the fact that the pearls caught my split ends when I ran my fingers through my hair. Otherwise, a complete success and now I want an éliou necklace