I Tried A Pearl Manicure & Immediately Started Acting Different

I could've (and probably should have) made an appointment at a nail salon, but because I had neither the time or the funds and didn't need a gel removal, I went the DIY route , riffing off of this manicure I found on Instagram. I painted my nails a blush-pink colour using the Dazzle Dry system . In my option, it's the longest-lasting nail polish that doesn't require a light or dip powder. I have a bunch of different colours, but usually rotate between this ballet-slipper pink and a cherry red, and a manicure usually lasts around two weeks, if I do a careful job painting.