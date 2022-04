Beyond Oh, many more artists have been experimenting with 3D art. Betina Goldstein recently posted a photo of these 3D gold "lunettes" hovering off a naked nail. Natalie Minerva , the artist behind the nails on Euphoria, recently created a " space abalone " design with thick gels, as well as Cassie-inspired manicure in collaboration with ManiMe : baby pink with raised 3D glitter dots down the middle. These are more minimalist than Oh's glass creations, but still, a step beyond simple polish. "I think people are being more exploratory with nail art in general," Minerva offers. "In my early years, I was really trying to push boundaries and I don't think people got it. It's not like you keep them forever. You keep [the art] on for two to three weeks — express yourself. It's like a tattoo, but it's not permanent."