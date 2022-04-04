Despite the toll, combating misrepresentation, and telling the story of her family, isn’t only important, but essential. “To me, this isn't work, this is life,” she says. “That's how we investigate things; we look at issues, the things that hurt, and the way things are and then examine what role do we play in all of this? We create environments to give people space to ask all of the questions they've ever thought about. And ask it with no expectation of receiving answers. So this is never not worth it.” And, neither was opening up. "Every time I chose [to be] fully open, things would come together the way that they did. And that's how we got here today.”