Why Ilhan Omar Is At The Center Of An Anti-Semitism Scandal — Again

The Minnesota Democrat has the support of fellow lawmakers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , who tweeted: "One of the things that is hurtful about the extent to which reprimand is sought of Ilhan is that no one seeks this level of reprimand when members make statements about Latinx + other communities (during the shutdown, a GOP member yelled “ Go back to Puerto Rico! ” on the floor)." She added : "It’s not my position to tell people how to feel, or that their hurt is invalid. But incidents like these do beg the question: where are the resolutions against homophobic statements? For anti-blackness? For xenophobia? For a member saying he’ll ' send Obama home to Kenya ?'" The New York congresswoman also questioned whether the House leadership plans to call a resolution for all these incidents — and if that's not the case, “ I think it’s valid to ask why not .”