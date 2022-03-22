The Best Spring Jackets, According To The R29 Team

For fashion fans, one of the best moments of the year comes at the beginning of every spring. That magical first afternoon when a soft fresh breeze informs them that they can finally trade their winter coats for a spring jacket.
Those tend to vary from trench coats to quilted puffers and denim jackets. And the Refinery29 team has tried them all. Our Fashion Director swears by a trench coat with pockets so big she needs no tote bag for running errands, while our Beauty Editor has a go-to jacket guaranteed to showcase her good mood.
As the season — that Charles Dickens once described as “summer in the light and winter in the shade” — starts, get your wardrobe ready with these editor-approved picks.
