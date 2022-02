Snowfall Is One Of The Few Shows That Does Black Hair Right. Take Notes, Hollywood

Hair continues to be an area of contention for Black actors and actresses in Hollywood who have spoken out about their frustrations with non-Black on-set hair stylists who often aren’t trained in how to handle natural hairstyles. In Jackson’s opinion, the hair sets the tone for the show’s entire look. “Without the hair, you won’t be able to tell the period,” she says. There are, of course, the standard Black hairstyles that come to people's minds when thinking about the 1980s: a jheri curl, an afro, a box cut, and a ducktail. An average day on set as the head of the hair department has Jackson managing all of the hair stylists as well as creating all of the looks. “We all come together as a team in agreement of what looks fit certain characters.” She also consults with the actors by looking at a series of looks she pulled from sources like yearbooks, Ebony magazine, and online before landing on which hairstyle best suits them for their character before deciding on a hairstyle for each character. “Like as far as [ Amin Joseph who plays Jerome Saint ], when he puts his jheri curl wig onwhich I made specially for himhe immediately gets into character,” Jackson says.