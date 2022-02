Actually, Poetic Justice Isn’t All That Romantic — But It Is Real

By the last scene in the film when our leads finally make it official, Lucky and Justice have spent days together in the cramped USPS truck traveling to Oakland with their friends. Though much of their time on the road is spent arguing, there’s an obvious romantic vibe between them. In typical enemies-to-lovers fashion, each frown and petty rebuttal slowly gives way to flirtatious grins and even a steamy kiss. But after tragedy strikes and separates the fledgling couple before they can even really begin, they resume living their separate lives, burdened by the respective grief — Lucky, burdened by the tragic loss of his cousin, and Justice adding their sudden split to the long list of heartbreaks she’s lived through. The last time Lucky and Justice spoke, he was blaming her for the fact he didn’t arrive in Oakland in time to save his cousin. He shows up at the salon where she works with his daughter in tow and asks for forgiveness. Lucky quickly takes him back — too quickly? — and the two share a kiss. “They live in a fairytale,” one of the loud-mouthed salon patrons says right after their reconciliation. “I wouldn’t have forgiven you!” she tells Lucky. But Justice does. And after all the trauma they’ve both endured throughout the film, Lucky and Justice finally get their happily ever after.