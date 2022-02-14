Actually, Poetic Justice Isn’t All That Romantic — But It Is Real

KNB: I like that they're both artistic. He wants to get into music and be a rapper, she's a poet. They clearly connect on that level. I love that they're similar souls with similar creative visions and artistic inclination. They're obviously bonded by grief as well, which I think is important. But I think when shit gets hard for both of them, their instinct is to run. Especially for Lucky, when he found out about his cousin’s death, he immediately blamed Justice for “distracting” him and bounced. To me, that's not a stable love. You can’t have a good foundation of love and respect if shit gets hard, and you immediately leave. And then I think that Justice needs a lot of therapy before she's ready to love somebody else after her boyfriend’s murder and her grandmother’s death. I don’t think she has a lot of love for herself because of the grief. She doesn't really know what she wants to do with her life, and she’s ashamed she didn’t go to college. She says, at one point, "My grandma would be rolling in her grave if she saw me now."