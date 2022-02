We Need To Talk About Cosby Says As Much About Us As It Does The Monster

It’s important that a Black man is the one at the helm of this series. Bell knows the risk he took in taking on this topic. It’s so risky, multiple people he asked to be subjects turned him down . “I think they don’t want to engage in this for the same reason that a lot of people don’t want to engage with this,” Bell explained of the rejections. “It’s divisive, no matter how nuanced you try to be.” So much of that nuance lies in Cosby’s stature as a Black elder in Hollywood. And it’s why there are still many Black Cosby supporters. Just look at the comment sections of every article written about this series. There are still people who think 60 women (SIXTY) are lying and who equate Cosby’s public fall from grace to a “lynching.” What about the white abusers? They’ll say. Where’s the documentary on Jeffrey Epstein? First of all, there are several. And defending Cosby by pointing out that white men have also done reprehensible shit is actually not a defense at all. It’s just asking us to ignore his actions because he’s Black, but if we do that, we are subscribing to the same monolithic thinking that Cosby actually railed against his whole career. Not all Black people are the stereotypes The Cosby Show worked to render obsolete. Not all Black men are rapists because Cosby allegedly is one. I’m more concerned about the survivors, many of whom are Black (despite Cosby defenders falsely claiming that his accusers are only white women ). We should be afraid for them, and R.Kelly’s victims, and Russell Simmons’ accusers, and so many other Black women who are consistently abused by men and failed by a system designed to protect their perpetrators. I care more about them than a man who built a fortune by swindling people into thinking he was something he wasn’t. No one is “tearing down a Black man” by telling the truth about Bill Cosby.