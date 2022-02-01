How Euphoria’s Costumes Showcase Today’s Emerging Designers

While Bivens allowed herself to work with designer archives and high-fashion collections this season for the fantasy factor — see: the fashion montage in Episode 2 when Maddy sneaks into the closet of the woman she nannies for, slipping into vintage Dior, Mugler, Valentino, and Chanel pieces — she says that most of the pieces came from thrifting, ordering custom-made clothing that would fit a character’s personality, and using designs by independent designers she found on Instagram. “It’s very exciting for me to be able to help brands get that kind of exposure on the show. I think more people are aware of what they're doing and hopefully, it could change their year,” she says.