To be fair, the show — and its stars — know that the series is emotionally trying to watch. In fact, it banks on it. Before the show returned, Zendaya shared a trigger warning on her social media accounts, warning fans that season 2 “is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” Since its June 2019 premiere, Euphoria has garnered both praise and criticism for its glaring depiction of the dark side of growing up. The show has repeatedly touched on themes like domestic violence, drug use, and unsafe sex, often using physical violence or the anxiety brought by the threat of it, to emphasize that these kids are messed up and their lives are hard. The second season has only amped that up, featuring even more moments of violence from the onset, ending the season premiere with Elordi’s Nate having his head smashed with a bottle. The show has also been criticized by D.A.R.E for aestheticizing trauma, being “ unrelentingly explicit ” in its depictions of violence, and choosing to “misguidedly glorify … high school student drug use” (although, as some people on Twitter point out, watching Rue almost overdose by a Whirlpool washer is probably the last thing that would make me want to try drugs).