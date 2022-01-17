This Everlane Sale Is Unprecedented — & You Only Have A Few Hours Left To Shop It

While there are a plethora of hefty sales happening right now, we’re spotlighting a pretty unprecedented deal from an unquestionable reader-favorite brand. Everlane — well-known for classic styles made with an eye on sustainability — is offering 25% off a slew of full-priced new arrivals, a rare move for a brand whose greatest hits have been known to sell out with a quickness. Based on some cryptic messaging on-site, the windfall appears to be to the product of the ever-troublesome “supply chain”, but we’re not questioning the deep discount. We’re just looking at the clock and noticing that we only have a few hours left to shop the enviable deals.
Whether you’ve been Everlane-curious for some time but lacked the extra scratch to test the waters, or you’re in need just one most cashmere sweater from your favorite supplier of “radical” basics, there's no time like the present to spring into action. (The action of saving money, that is.) We spotted a lot of excellent slashed-priced wares in the sale assortment, from a cropped cashmere hoodie to the customer-beloved Perform legging to a recycled-fiber fleece sweatshirt that we could see sporting on a daily basis for the rest of the winter. Don’t hesitate to clicking that check-out button — these top-rated styles are sure to sell-out fast fast.
Jeans On Sale

Everlane
The ’90s Cheeky Jean
$73.00$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Rigid Way-high Jean
$73.00$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
$73.00$98.00
Everlane
ICYMI: Everlane is a go-to destination for denim. From vintage-inspired styles to slim fit silhouettes (long live the skinny jean!), there's plenty to choose from in a range of shapes and styles... all for under $100.

Sweaters On Sale

Everlane
The Oversized Alpaca Crew
$75.00$100.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Alpaca Waffle-stitch Polo
$93.00$125.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Oversized Alpaca Cardigan
$105.00$140.00
Everlane
Winter dressing made easy by Everlane: ribbed turtleneck, cozy crew-necks, alpaca polos. Expect to find sweaters galore, sustainably made, and now at an unbeatable price.

Coats & Jackets On Sale

Everlane
The Organic Cotton Quilted Shirt Jacket
$49.00$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Duvet Puffer
$148.00$248.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Renew Anorak
$73.00$98.00
Everlane
When Everlane joined the puffer party a few years back, shoppers across the digital globe rejoiced (ourselves included). And with all sorts of anoraks, jackets, even shackets added to the outerwear mix, the retailer's coat game is undoubtedly strong.
Pants On Sale

Everlane
The Seamless Legging
$43.00$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Dream Pant
$66.00$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Straight-leg Crop
$66.00$88.00
Everlane
In addition to its best-selling jeans, Everlane has sleek trousers to up your professional attire and fabulous leggings for lazier days. Don't miss the chance to scoop up a pair (or two) for 25% off.

Dresses & Jumpsuits On Sale

Everlane
The Smock Maxi Dress
$111.00$148.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Fatigue Short-sleeve Jumpsuit
$90.00$120.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Cashmere Polo Dress
$112.00$225.00
Everlane
If you're not already sold on Everlane's ultra-wearable dresses and jumpsuits, currently available at a discount, perhaps the fact that they're Duchess-approved will get you clicking that add to cart button.
