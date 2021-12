Wellman is utilizing all of her talents and furthering her hair journey as a stylist. She recently opened her own salon, Imania Beauty Studios , in Atlanta, Georgia. She plans to enroll in cosmetology school very soon, but she’s already started showcasing her talents via Reels and TikTok . It’s not always about getting to the destination, it’s the process many forget to talk about the most. We’re shouting out Wellman for showing us to never to forget to walk in our path and allow ourselves to enjoy the journey along the way.