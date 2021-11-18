R29Unbothered was in D.C. for the Hanifa show and looking out into the audience, the support for the brand was overwhelming; several Black women showed up wearing their favorite pieces from her previous collections, the Pink Congo Label and Hanifa Capsules, a testament to the community that continues to rally behind the fashion designer. The 35-piece collection showcased at the event solidified exactly why we’re all rooting for her. In addition to the models being diverse and ranging in various body types and sizes, the Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection represented Hanifa’s signature styles, such as bold colors, abstract patterns, and ribbed knitwear. With this collection, she took her signature looks a step further by including modernized suiting, structured denim, fringed tops, and footwear. Mvuemba also made sure to incorporate the beloved silhouette that longtime fans of her collections are used to knit midi dresses in an eye-catching color palette.