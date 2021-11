Designer Anifa Mvuemba is known for her beloved brand, Hanifa, which is full of vibrant and bold coloured designs. On Tuesday (Nov 16), she debuted her first in-person Hanifa runway show at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The show was a huge milestone for Mvuemba’s brand and represents how far it has come — last year she went viral for her virtual show Pink Label Congo on Instagram live and was set to showcase at New York Fashion Week but the show was cancelled due to the pandemic. Mvuemba always pays homage to her Congolese roots through her collections and this time was no different. Her debut show was called “Dream” and the theme speaks to the brand’s journey and its mission to represent women of all shapes and sizes. Mvuemba celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the brand by bringing the fashion industry back to where it all began: her hometown. The designer is no longer just dreaming. She has proved to herself that anything is possible.