What Do This Year’s CFDA Award Wins Say About The Future Of American Fashion?

After becoming a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist this year, Thompson ended up with the big prize at the end of the night. Launched in 2016, Theophilio is inspired by memories of Thompson's childhood years in Kingston. His New York Fashion Week debut collection, titled Air Jamaica, included references to the Jamaican and Rastafarian flags, as well as apparel in a brightly-hued palette that resembled the Caribbean landscape of his youth. In his acceptance speech on Wednesday, Thompson noted: “Theophilio is so much bigger than myself. I’m speaking to you all as still this young boy from the dirt roads, blue lagoons, sunny skies, and yard food, in Kingston, Jamaica.” If American fashion is to live up to its full creative potential, stories like this should become the norm.