What Do This Year’s CFDA Award Wins Say About The Future Of American Fashion?

The inclusion of Maisie Wilen also came at a fitting time for the industry. Since getting Kanye West’s stamp of approval and launching her own brand, Schloss has become known for her bold use of prints and colors and playful silhouettes — loud, experimental designs that many are embracing after a year of sweatsuits. Meanwhile, Eli Russell Linnetz's ERL scored its first nomination, after amassing a cult following with its California-cool brand of skater-ready T-shirts and jeans rather than designer wares.