Story from Gift Guides

Diptyque’s Holiday Candles Are A Festive Dream

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Diptyque
The only thing better than a warm, spicy fall candle? A crisp, woody holiday candle. Whether you're into a freshly baked gingerbread or vanilla vibe or want to transform your home into a Christmas tree farm, holiday candles offer festive fun for everyone.
And for something truly festive, it's hard to beat the O.G. status candle brand. Every year French candle house Diptyque brings it like none other with its epic holiday assortment, spanning limited-edition candles, diffusers, and more. This year's lineup of holiday candles includes three seasonal scents — Biscuit, Sapin ("fir" en français), and Flocon ("snowflake") — available in a 190g full size as well as 70g mini versions for $78 and $42, respectively. With gifting season right around the corner, we're doing a deep-dive into Diptyque's gorgeous holiday scents, gift sets, and stunning candle accoutrements to give and receive this year.
Limited-edition Holiday Pastry candle, $78

You don't need to be whipping up spiced gingerbread to fill your home with cozy, warm notes of baked biscuit, cinnamon, and patchouli.

Limited-edition Pine Tree candle, $78

Transform your space into a picturesque pine forest with notes of fir tree essence, Guaiac wood, and moss.

Limited-edition Snowflake candle, $78

Make the holidays merry and bright with this olfactive interpretation of winter snowfall, featuring light, fragrant notes of mimosa, white musk, and iris.

Set Of 3 Holiday Scented Candles, $126

