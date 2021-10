Diptyque’s Holiday Candles Are A Festive Dream

And for something truly festive, it's hard to beat the O.G. status candle brand. Every year French candle house Diptyque brings it like none other with its epic holiday assortment , spanning limited-edition candles, diffusers, and more. This year's lineup of holiday candles includes three seasonal scents — Biscuit Sapin ("fir" en français), and Flocon ("snowflake") — available in a 190g full size as well as 70g mini versions for $78 and $42, respectively. With gifting season right around the corner, we're doing a deep-dive into Diptyque's gorgeous holiday scents, gift sets, and stunning candle accoutrements to give and receive this year.