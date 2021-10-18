Ever since adopting my rescue pup Miso almost a year ago, I've grown used to bringing him with me everywhere. Being the compact, generally portable pup he is (Uber drivers have the tendency to not realize he's in the car), I had yet to invest in a carrier that I can simply throw on my shoulder and go. That is, until Wild One reached out with the chance to try its latest drop: The Everyday Carrier (for pups) and matching Treat Pouch (for their humans). Equal parts stylish and sustainable (the collection is made from recycled knit fibers derived from water bottles), the streamlined pieces looked perfect for quick walks around the neighborhood, running errands, and more. Read on as Miso and I take the brand-new launches for a spin in our new city of Miami.
We're proud owners of Wild One's fan-favorite Travel Carrier, and have breezed through TSA on several occasions with my fur baby chillaxin' inside his portable home. However, the main draw of the Everyday Carrier is that — as the name suggests — it's a sleek way to tote your pup on the go. The design is not bulky at all, and is roomy enough for pups up to 20 pounds. (For reference, Miso is 10 pounds.) It comes in three colors: black, lilac, and the gorgeous terracotta pictured here.
In addition to making you the chicest pair at the dog park, the carrier's many pockets allow you to keep essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys (and the most essential, your dog) accessible without any extra bulk. (I also tossed a book in there, but if you're working with more pup, you may not have the room. Other features, like a machine-washable padded mat and thick, wide shoulder straps and top handle, make it a comfortable experience for dog and dog parents. But arguably the most genius design element is one that's nearly invisible: the top zipper is guarded by a thin layer of fabric to ensure that you don't snag your dog's illustrious mane mid-zip. This unfortunate incident actually happened to me once at an airport with an unnamed Amazon-brand carrier, and the painful shriek that Miso uttered was not a sound I realized dogs could even make. Womp.
Next up, is Wild One's first-ever bag for dog parents: the Treat Pouch. Available in the same three colors as the carrier above, it's a streamlined bag that can be worn as a crossbody or on your hips, fanny-pack style. It gives pup parents (and dog walkers) a hands-free receptacle for treats and small belongings. The pouch is small and pretty flat, but I was able to comfortably fit my wallet, phone, keys, lip balm, and hand sanitizer inside. It's made from the same 100% recycled polyester knit as the carrier, which has the durable, woven texture of Rothy's shoes.
One thing that makes this bag extra-special (and Fido-friendly) is the hidden compartment for poop bags that feed out of one end of the bag for easy access. Since Miso has Wild One leashes that have matching poop bag holders, I actually used this pocket to feed my headphone cord through. (It worked great for this purpose, TBH.)
Final Thoughts
At $150 for the carrier and $40 for the pouch, cheaper options are available. But for the quality, design, and eco-conscious footprint, I think Wild One's latest have absolutely hit it out of the park. (Miso agrees, BTW.) While Miso and I were lucky to get gifted bags to try, I'm already planning on buying these as holiday presents to fellow dog mamas I know — they're that good.
If you love a deal (and who doesn't?), Wild One has just-launched bundles with the new goods to stretch your coin to the max: There's the Treat Pouch Kit, which gets you the treat pouch plus a bag of treats for just $43 (that's $3 more than the bag à la carte), in addition to collar and harness walk kits that allow your pup to be fully decked-out in Wild One from tip to tail. And if you're curious about other Wild One products, shop some of Miso's favorites below.
