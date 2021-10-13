People Can’t Get Enough Of This Bestselling Vaccine Card Protector (& TBH, Same)

As a Virgo, investing in a plastic protector before I even got fully vaccinated was a rare instance of me being ahead of the trend. (I was inspired in early 2021 after my mother got her card laminated — for free! — at a local office supply store in my hometown.) While I can't remember the last instance of something being so important being made of something as fragile as paper, a vaccine card protector is an easy, cheap solve. You can easily find multipacks to share with friends and family for under $8, and some even come with lanyards so you can wear it on your person or easily fish it out in a crowded tote.