People Can’t Get Enough Of This Bestselling Vaccine Card Protector (& TBH, Same)

This just in: Fall's hottest accessory isn't a new bag or a cool pair of chunky loafers, but rather, a holder for your COVID vaccine card. That's right: A clear, plastic home for your all-important vaccination card is high-key the ultimate must-cop item. After all, proof of vaccination in certain cities is the key to easing back into life as we once knew it; this includes things like indoor dining, attending concerts, and going to the gym or workout studios, not to mention being able to travel internationally.
As a Virgo, investing in a plastic protector before I even got fully vaccinated was a rare instance of me being ahead of the trend. (I was inspired in early 2021 after my mother got her card laminated — for free! — at a local office supply store in my hometown.) While I can't remember the last instance of something being so important being made of something as fragile as paper, a vaccine card protector is an easy, cheap solve. You can easily find multipacks to share with friends and family for under $8, and some even come with lanyards so you can wear it on your person or easily fish it out in a crowded tote.
"I had my card in my wallet and it was disintegrating before my eyes, so I made a quick Amazon purchase," shares R29's very own Kate Spencer. But don't just take our word for it: The handy item has, ironically, fully gone viral on Amazon, with several iterations racking up thousands of reviews. "This beats placing it in a plastic baggie for protection," writes one satisfied customer. Another reviewer pointed out the advantage they have to card lamination: "They can also be removed for booster vaccines."
“
"[My] vaccine card is my most prized possession right now."
AMAZON REVIEWER
”
“
"I had my card in my wallet and it was disintegrating before my eyes."
kate spencer, r29 editor
”
Whether you're looking for a basic clear plastic or vinyl holder, or are more than willing to invest in a more durable (or fashion-forward) case, your options are endless with a quick Amazon search. Shop some of our picks below.
