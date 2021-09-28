Now that burnout is a well-established part of the conversation, is it time to just throw up our hands and reject any notion that we might find work we love? Not exactly. In fact, it's not that we should be seeking jobs we feel nothing for, or feel ashamed for loving our jobs — it's more that we should recognize that passion can make an already unequal relationship even more unequal. It's realizing that "passion" is irrelevant to the reciprocal obligations between employers and employees. It's acknowledging that it's okay to have a completely transactional relationship to work, especially when facing the threat of burnout.

