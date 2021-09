Just before the pandemic, I had moved out of the apartment I shared with a long-term partner. I spent the next several months — first at my sister’s apartment in Los Angeles, then back in New York in a studio sublet —mulling over the miserable details of the unexpected split : how he’d surprised me with his suitcases; how I’d vomited in the bathroom sink while he wept loudly on the kitchen floor. While telling me he was leaving, my boyfriend poured me a huge glass of water. He was always pouring me these unwieldy glasses of room temperature tap water; it was his first and last caring act. While we were dating, drinking them had come to feel like an obligation I resented. But each morning that I woke up alone, parched from draining so many tears in tissues strewn about the bed, I found myself wishing someone would come and hand me an over-filled, lukewarm glass of water.