Black people are the culture and style that remain on fashion moodboards and while we enjoyed the few celebrations of our icons, this year’s Met Gala did not give the full story on American fashion. Even though we are included in the exhibition, if the powers that be within the fashion industry really wanted to make a statement, a little more effort should have gone into making sure Black American designers were included in every facet of the event. It’s clear that a new perspective and fresh eyes when it comes to decision making are definitely needed at the Met Gala. This year’s mess is just another reason why Black people need to be in the room in positions of power, not begging for a seat at a 275,000 table. Then again, overlooking deserving Black talent is as American as it gets.

