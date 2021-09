Hamilton’s statement just showed how disappointing his peers were. If there was ever a time for celebrities who have been speaking out about diversity and inclusion for the past year to push back against the status quo and demand what designers they work with, the Met Gala would have been the perfect time. The time to truly represent and show up for Black culture in fashion was yesterday, and it was a flop. It was a disappointment yes, but also a missed opportunity to further shine a light on more of the designers. Designers like Claude Kameni, Kerby Jean-Raymond , and Telfar Clemens – who, incidentally, are also in the museum's exhibition. Unfortunately, not everyone can travel in a pandemic to see the New York exhibit, so it would have been great to see these Black designers on the red carpet for the live broadcast.