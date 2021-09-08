Here’s Every Look From Target’s Anticipated Fall Designer Collaboration

Every September brings the oh-so-beautiful sights of schoolchildren in clean backpacks, bushels of apples, and turning leaves. Another regular feature of September is the new Target designer collab. This time around, the retailer is collaborating with downtown fashion darlings Sandy Liang, Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, and Nili Lotan, following the success of last season’s collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, ALEXIS, and RIXO.
And the time to peruse its lookbook — full of structured military-style coats, whimsical tulle dresses, pastel-colored knitwear, and work-ready monochrome suits — is here. On Wednesday, Target revealed the lookbook for the 180-piece multi-designer collection, whose pieces will retail from $15 to $80 and will come in sizes XXS to 4X.
Each creative brings their singular flare to the collection, tailoring some of fall’s biggest trends to a quartet of sought-after aesthetics. While Victor Glemaud has stayed true to the brand’s knack for chunky, luxurious yet wearable knitwear, Sandy Liang is tapping into cottagecore with bib collars and picnic-ready black-and-white dresses. Nili Lotan is bringing her signature minimalism with slip dresses and striped long-sleeved shirts, while avant-garde trailblazer Rachel Comey is stepping into tie-dye, as well as the season’s menswear-inspired tailoring.
Once we’ve finished ogling, we can set our alarms early for September 25, when the collection hits Target.com, as well as IRL locations nationwide. Come three Saturdays from now, you know where you’ll find us.
In the meantime, start choosing your picks with the lookbook. And get ready to pounce. Believe me, it will sell out fast.